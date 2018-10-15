The Flash season 6: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Note: contains spoilers for all five seasons of The Flash.





The season-four finale of The Flash was eventful, to say the least.

Team Flash united to defeat Clifford DeVoe aka The Thinker (Neil Sandilands), the mystery girl was revealed as Nora West-Allen – Barry and Iris's daughter, Joe and Cecile had a baby (which could also be telepathic), and we said goodbye to the latest version of Harry Wells.

But with season five already airing on The CW in the US and due to land in the UK on October 18th on Sky One, we're already thinking about where the extremely popular superhero show will go from here.

Will the fifth chapter mark the end of the road for Barry, or can we expect the story to continue?

Here's everything we know about season six so far.

The Flash season 6 release date: When will it be on?

All is quiet on the Western front at this moment in time.

There's been no word on whether the show will continue after the latest season – not even a sniff, so we will have to wait and see. Seems churlish to ask The Flash, of all shows, to hurry up.

But what we do know is there's plenty of mileage when it comes to comics-based shows – Smallville ran for ten seasons, and Arrow has been renewed for a seventh – so chances are, a fifth Flash season is not out of the question.

The Flash season 6 cast: Who will return?

If we do get a sixth offering, we would expect to welcome back Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon/Vibe, and Jesse L. Martin as Joe West.

We also know that Tom Cavanagh will be back in season five, but in a different form – so the chances of another outing for him are high.

And of course, we should expect new friends and, naturally, new foes – American Pie's Chris Klein will play Cicada, the highly dangerous leader of The Cicada Cult who is on a mission to eliminate meta-humans one-by-one.

Speaking about the difference between The Thinker and Cicada, showrunner Todd Helbing said: "The Thinker last year was [playing] this sort of mind game with Barry. This [Cicada] is a physical obstacle for him that he's never had to deal with before."

So clearly, this is going to be Barry's biggest test yet, which could suggest that The Flash/Cicada showdowns will extend further than a single season.