Florence Pugh says BBC tempered nudity in The Little Drummer Girl to appease US audiences: 'America is quite scared of bums and nipples'

Florence Pugh has said the BBC tempered the nudity in their adaptation of The Little Drummer Girl to make the series more palatable for American audiences.

“America is quite scared of bums,” she told Radio Times. ”And nipples. We had to make sure there were no bums and nipples out. I don’t know why. Such strange people.

“My parents were very cool and made sure we watched lots of European films when we grew up, so nudity has never been a problem for me, as long as it’s done beautifully.”

The 22-year-old up-and-coming actor, who broke out thanks to a leading role in Lady Macbeth, plays Charlie – a young actor sucked into the world of espionage – in the John Le Carre adaptation. She stars alongside Michael Shannon and Alexander Skarsgard.

She continued: “I don’t think I’m going to be an international sex symbol. I mean, I know I’m not going to be an international sex symbol.

“But there is a big potential that when this series comes out, life will be very different.”

The actress has accepted comparisons to Kate Winslet, admitting that she would re-enact scenes from Titanic as a young girl.

The Little Drummer Girl airs 28 October, 2018 on BBC One.