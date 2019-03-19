Florence Pugh set for Scarlett Johansson in Marvel's 'Black Widow' spin-off movie

British star Florence Pugh looks set to join Scarlett Johansson in the forthcoming Black Widow spin-off movie from Marvel.

As yet, her role is unknown, but as reported by Variety, she is said to have impressed filmmakers with her starring role in the movie Fighting With My Family.

In it the sports biopic comedy drama, she played pro-WWE wrestler Paige, alongside Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn and Dwayne Johnson.

It’s also not known where in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the Black Widow movie will sit – whether as an origin story of Johansson’s ex-Russian spy turned defector Natasha Romanoff or whether it could be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Cate Shortland, the Australian director behind movies like Somersault, Lore and Berlin Syndrome, will be behind the camera, with a script from Captain Marvel co-writer Jac Schaeffer.

23-year-old Pugh, meanwhile, has landed a clutch of high profile roles in recent years, starring in BBC miniseries The Little Drummer Girl with Michael Shannon, the recent adaptation of King Lear with Sir Anthony Hopkins, and the Netflix series Outlaw King with Chris Pine.

She’s also has the lead in Midsommar, the eargerly-awaited next project from Ari Aster, director of Hereditary.



