Flowers placed on Stan Lee’s Walk of Fame star as world mourns Marvel co-creator

Flowers were placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of Stan Lee as the world mourned Marvel’s co-creator following his death aged 95.

Lee, whose death was confirmed by a family lawyer on Monday, created enduring superheroes including Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four and The Incredible Hulk.

His characters have since left the comic book pages and have grown into multi-billion dollar Hollywood franchises.

Hours after his death was announced, fans, some wearing T-shirts bearing his most famous creations, flocked to Lee’s Walk of Fame star on Hollywood Boulevard to pay tribute.

Many left flowers while a Spider-Man comic book was also placed on the ground.

A note placed with one wreath, laid on behalf of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, read: “Dear Stan, what a marvel you are, a cultural icon, you made many so happy. Rest in peace, Walk of Fame.”

Marvel paid tribute to Lee, calling him the “creator, voice and champion” of the company.

Today, we pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Stan Lee: https://t.co/J0cwgdn677 pic.twitter.com/eOBdZAqdZ0 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 12, 2018

A statement on their website said: “Today, Marvel Comics and The Walt Disney Company pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of Marvel Chairman Emeritus, Stan Lee.

“With a heavy heart, we share our deepest condolences with his daughter and brother, and we honor and remember the creator, voice and champion of Marvel.”

It added: “Marvel and the entire The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer their undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within their halls. Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there.”

Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, which owns Marvel, said: “Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created.

“A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect.

“The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Hollywood stars who have appeared in franchises featuring Lee’s creations were also among those to join the outpouring of grief around the world.

Hugh Jackman, who starred as Wolverine in various X-Men movies, shared a picture of himself with his arm around Lee.

