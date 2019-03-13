Former Bond girl Eva Green doesn't think 007 should ever be played by a woman

From Digital Spy

Casino Royale star Eva Green has weighed into the debate on whether James Bond could be played by a woman – and she's not for it.

There has been talk of the spy's sex being flipped in the future, with the likes of Gillian Anderson and Emilia Clarke putting themselves forward.

However, Green – who played Bond girl Vesper Lynd in Daniel Craig's first outing as 007 – reckons the spy should remain a man.

"I'm for women, but I really think James Bond should remain a man," she told Vanity Fair. "It doesn't make sense for him to be a woman.

"Women can play different types of characters, be in action movies and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man and not be Jane Bond. There is history with the character that should continue. He should be played by a man."

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli previously ruled out the idea of a female version of the character, saying: "Bond is male. He's a male character. He was written as a male and I think he'll probably stay as a male. And that's fine.

"We don't have to turn male characters into women. Let's just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters."

In the same interview, Green also spoke about how the role of the Bond girl had changed over the years, continuing: "I love the fact that the Bond girls have evolved.

"I originally had reservations about being a Bond girl. I didn’t want to be a bimbo. The women are now perceived differently. They are intelligent and sassy and fascinating. I loved playing Vesper. She's the only one to get to Bond's heart and has a big impact on his life."

The next Bond movie is currently scheduled for release on April 8, 2020.



