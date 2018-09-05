Former child star from 'The Ring' Daveigh Chase arrested for drug possession

Daveigh Chase, the former child star who made her name in horror movie The Ring, has been arrested and charged with drug possession.

Chase was arrested on August 6 in Hollywood, LAPD confirmed to The Blast.

According to the report, she was booked for possession of a controlled substance, and spent two hours in jail before being released on a $1000 bail.

It’s not the first time that she has found herself on the wrong side of the law.

In November 2017, she was arrested for joyriding, after it emerged that a BMW she was a passenger in had been stolen.

Chase was later charged with the felony of driving in a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The Ring (Credit: DreamWorks) More

In the same year, she was also questioned when a man who had suffered an overdose was left outside a Los Angeles hospital, and later died.

The actress was discovered to have been among those who had seen him just hours beforehand, though she was not a suspect.

Chase was 12 when she played Samara Morgan, the otherworldly girl in Gore Verbinski’s US remake of Japanese horror movie The Ring.

Prior to that she was cast as Jake Gyllenhaal’s younger sister Samantha in 2001’s Donnie Darko, and in movies like Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, as well as episodes of HBO’s Big Love, ER and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

She was last seen in the 2017 thriller American Romance.

Read more

New Police Academy movie in the pipeline

LA prosecutors drop Kevin Spacey sex assault case

Judy Garland’s stolen Wizard of Oz ruby slippers found