Former Walking Dead star roasts boss Scott Gimple over Carl Grimes' death

From Digital Spy

Note: This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead season 9 episode 16 'The Storm'.

The Walking Dead has never been shy about killing major characters, but one death that shocked fans of the show was Carl Grimes.

Rick's son, played by Chandler Riggs, died midway through the eighth season after being bitten by a walker during the All-Out War. The events were a surprise because Carl is still alive in the comics to this day and seen as a core part of the source material.

Photo credit: Gene Page/AMC More

Backlash ensued, and much of the anger was directed at Scott Gimple, who was showrunner at the time.

This week, Riggs ribbed Gimple on social media over his decision to controversially write out Carl.

It happened when the official Walking Dead Twitter account was responding to speculation from viewers over the radio scene at the end of the season 9 finale.

"Y'all need to read the comics," the account said, in response to fans wondering if the mysterious voice that they heard belonged to Maggie or Jadis. The Twitter account was referencing the fact that if the show sticks to the comics, the voice will belong to Stephanie, a new character who is a member of a new group called the Commonwealth.

that's what i told scott gimple - chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) April 1, 2019

Riggs took advantage of the post, referencing the fact that Carl's untimely death was a huge diversion from the comics.



"that's what i told scott gimple," he replied.

Photo credit: Albert L Ortega - Getty Images More

Riggs did follow up that burn with another tweet, clarifying that the joke was all in good fun and that there were no hard feelings.

"(jk @ScottMGimple miss you my man)," he wrote.

(jk @ScottMGimple miss you my man) - chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) April 1, 2019

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

In February, the star's father posted a lengthy Facebook post stating that he believes Riggs deserved "better treatment" from Gimple.

Carl's storylines from the comics were split between Henry (Matt Lintz) and Carl's younger sister Judith (Cailey Fleming) for season 9. Henry didn't make it to the end of season 9 alive, as he became one of the Whisperers' pike victims.

The Walking Dead airs on AMC in the US and on FOX in the UK. You can also catch up on the show via NOW TV.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.



('You Might Also Like',)