Forrest Gump's son was going to have AIDS in the cancelled sequel

Forrest Gump almost had another run on the big screen, and it would have been quite the tearjerker.

The 1994 Oscar-winning drama was directed by Robert Zemeckis and starred Tom Hanks as the eponymous Alabaman who changed history just about everywhere he went. Following the film’s blockbuster critical and commercial success, the movie’s brain trust planned to reunite for a sequel. In fact, screenwriter Eric Roth, who nabbed one of the film’s six Academy Awards for adapting Winton Groom’s novel, filed a completed draft on 10 September, 2001.

“Literally, I turned it in the day before 9/11,” Roth told Yahoo Entertainment in an interview (watch above). “And Tom and I and Bob got together on 9/11 to sort of commiserate about how life was in America and how tragic it was. And we looked at each other and said, ‘This movie has no meaning anymore, in that sense.'”

Forrest Gump was adapted from Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. Groom wrote a sequel in 1995 called Gump & Co., which tracked Forrest’s adventures through the 1980s. Roth’s proposed film sequel would have been a much looser adaptation of that book.

In our interview, Roth shared new plot details for the movie that never happened, including a revelation that addresses the health status of Forrest Junior (Haley Joel Osment) after the death of his mother, Jenny (Robin Wright), who fell ill with a virus implied to be HIV/AIDS.

“It was gonna start with his little boy having AIDS,” said Roth, who recently earned his fifth Oscar nomination for co-writing last year’s hit musical-drama remake A Star Is Born. “And people wouldn’t go to class with him in Florida. We had a funny sequence where they were [desegregation] busing in Florida at the same time, so people were either angry about the busing, or [their] kids having to go to school with the kid who had AIDS. So there was a big conflict.”

And like Gump seemingly Quantum Leaped his way from one seminal event to another through the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s, Forrest Gump 2 would’ve followed him through real-life events of the 1990s.

“I had him in the back of O.J.’s Bronco,” Roth said of the infamous 1994 car chase involving O.J. Simpson. “He would look up occasionally, but they didn’t see him in the rear-view mirror, and then he’d pop down.

“I had him as a ballroom dancer who was really good, he could do the [rotation] ballroom dancing. And then eventually, as just sort of a charity kind of thing, he danced with Princess Diana.”

