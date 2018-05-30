Fox Sets Shareholder Vote on Disney Sale

Shareholders in 21st Century Fox will get their chance to determine whether the company sells the bulk of its assets to Walt Disney or instead considers a potential offer for the vaunted properties from Comcast Corp.

Fox intends to convene a July 10 investor meeting to vote on a $52.4 billion agreement to sell Fox assets like FX and the 20th Century Fox studio to Disney, Fox said Wednesday.

More to come….

