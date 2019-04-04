‘Fraggle Rock’ amongst 2,500 hours of Jim Henson Co material now on Amazon Prime

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 24: Red Fraggle and Gobo Fraggle arrive at the 30 Year Anniversary party for Jim Henson’s ‘Fraggle Rock’ at The Spare Room on April 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

From today, Muppet fans will be able to sink their teeth in to 2,500 worth of Jim Henson Company material through Amazon’s streaming service Prime Video.

Fans with a Prime subscription will be able to enjoy various titles from the kids entertainment giants, who are best known for their creation of The Muppet Show, which included well-known characters such as Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog are seen at the o2 ahead of their ‘Muppets Take The o2’ shows at The O2 Arena on February 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Antony Jones/Getty Images for AEG – The o2) More

In an announcement made earlier today (4 April) a spokesman for The Jim Henson Company said: “Beginning today, Amazon Prime Video will offer 2,500 hours of The Jim Henson Company’s classic and award-winning programming on its streaming platform, providing a one-stop destination to enjoy and rediscover many of the Company’s most popular specials and series.”

Read more: Frank Oz and the original Muppet performers spill their secrets

Prime Video will be offering a huge host of the Company’s popular content to 68 English language territories including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and the Nordics, with on-demand access to titles such as Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, The Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss, and Pajanimals

Anna Moorefield, Vice President, Global Distribution for The Jim Henson Company said: “Featuring masterful puppets and creatures from the world-famous Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, these popular titles reflect the magic and wonder that has become synonymous with The Jim Henson Company brand.

“These beloved shows will all be on Amazon Prime Video, providing immediate access for our legions of fans as well as an entirely new generation of viewers.”

Read more: ‘Sesame Street’ Muppet Lily becomes first to experience homelessness

The Jim Henson Company has been a leading figure in family entertainment for more than sixty years. Though initially known as a leading figure in puppetry innovation, they also produce entertainment based around animatronics and digital animation.

The Company is currently in production on the upcoming Netflix original series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.



