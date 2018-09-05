Frank Underwood is dead: 'House of Cards' kills off Kevin Spacey's character

In a chilling new House of Cards teaser Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, is shown talking to Frank Underwood’s grave.

Released today, Claire says, “I’ll tell you this though, Francis. When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

She then steals Frank’s signature staring at the camera move, in an ultimate power play symbolising that her character is indeed the new lead.

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018





Wright has taken over as the lead character since Kevin Spacey was fired from the series in November 2017 following multiple sexual harassment claims filed against him.

Dropping on Netflix November 2nd, the final eight episode series is expected to revolve around Wright’s character’s new role as US President Claire Underwood.





