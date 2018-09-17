'Frasier' turns 25: Director reveals the challenges of making 'Cheers' spinoff, including firing Lisa Kudrow from pilot

When Frasier signed off in 2004, the American sitcom ended its 11-season run with the most Emmy Awards for a sitcom ever; indeed, the show’s 37 trophies is a record that stands today. But on the eve of the show’s premiere on Sept. 16, 1993, the Cheers spinoff was considered anything but a surefire hit.

Of all the characters to come by Sam Malone’s bar, Kelsey Grammer’s Dr. Frasier Crane was an anomaly. Hardly the typical blue-collar salt-of-the-earth type that made up most of the patronage, Frasier was a great fit with the regulars because of how much he stuck out. Pompous and insecure but ultimately kindhearted, the psychiatrist and former fiancé of Diane Chambers was a great peanut in the gallery.

Actor Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane in NBC”s television comedy series “Frasier.” E(Photo by Gale Adler/Paramount) More

The idea of making Crane the centrepiece of a new series had to be carefully considered, according to legendary television director James Burrows, in a conversation with Yahoo Entertainment. From 1980 to 2005, Burrows was nominated every year (minus 1997, the slacker) for an Emmy for helming many of American television’s most beloved comedies, including Taxi, Cheers, Friends, and Will & Grace. His direction for the pilot episode for Frasier earned him an Emmy in 1994.

Could Frasier Crane really be a leading man?

FILE – In this Sept. 13, 1998 file photo, cast members of “Frasier,” from left, Dan Butler, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves and David Hyde Pierce, winners of the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, pose backstage at the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) More

“The only concern everybody had — you’re taking a buffoonish character on Cheers and making him a leading man, and then hiring David Hyde Pierce to play the buffoonish character,” Burrows says of Frasier. “So there was some concern whether Kels [Kelsey Grammer] could go into that. But after the first show, you knew he could. You knew he could play that centre. He had the emotional [through line]. Frasier in Cheers didn’t really have that much of an emotional line all the time. In [Frasier], he has an emotional line. And he’s the windows into the show … Kels was a skilled enough actor to make that happen.”

