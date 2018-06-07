Friends almost lost Jennifer Aniston after 5 episodes

From Digital Spy

Friends wouldn't be Friends without Jennifer Aniston, though it turns out that was very nearly a reality for the classic sitcom.

Back in the good old days of the early 1990s, before Friends became the behemoth it was, Aniston had first position on another sitcom at the same time called Muddling Through – meaning she could only jump to Friends if the latter was cancelled.

Well, David Crane (Friends co-creator) and Aline Brosh McKenna (consultant on Muddling Through, and now Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator) have been speaking about their rivalry, revealing there was one point where Aniston's place as Rachel Green looked very uncertain.

"The fear was that we would shoot four or five of them, and CBS, just to screw with NBC, would pick up Muddling Through, and then we would have to recast and reshoot the first five episodes," Crane recalled yesterday (June 6) at The Wrap's Emmy panel for comedy showrunners.

"We were holding our breath the whole time, looking at the ratings. You never wish ill on another show."

Crane's partner Jeffrey Klarik, who also serves as co-showrunner on Episodes, added: "Every week we'd think, 'Please God, let it go off'."

In the end – if you hadn't guessed by now – Muddling Through was axed, meaning that Aniston could go over to Friends. The rest, as they say, is history.

Crane also revealed during the panel that Rachel and Ross are still together all these years later, while Chandler and Monica are doing just fine. Thank goodness for that.

