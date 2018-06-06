‘Friends’ Reunion Will ‘Never’ Happen, But Ross and Rachel Are Still Together, Co-Creator Says (Exclusive)

All that speculation you’ve been seeing about a “Friends” reunion is wrong. “Friends” co-creator David Crane said Wednesday that a reunion of the beloved sitcom will “never” happen, but did share a little good news: Ross and Rachel are still together.

Crane and his “Episodes” co-creator, Jeffrey Klarik, were among the panelists Wednesday at TheWrap’s Emmy Series comedy showrunners panel, where the conversation turned to revivals. Crane said that no matter how much fans think they want a “Friends” revival, they really don’t.

“Never happening. Never. We did it! It’s done,” Crane said. “That’s why you don’t want to see more of it, because it’s all a happy ending.”

Fortunately, the panel at the Landmark Theatres in Los Angeles also included “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom, who had a series of incisive follow-up questions.

“In your opinion, Ross and Rachel, how they doing?” she asked Crane.”Are they still together? Is that sustainable?”

“Yes. Come on, they worked really hard, ten years,” Crane said.

And Chandler and Monica?

They’re doing just fine too, Crane said.

Bloom joked: “Where do you think Ross and Rachel’s kid goes to college?”

Crane said that could be the basis for a whole new series — something he wasn’t interested in.

“Now we’re pitching a pilot, and we’re not doing that,” Crane joked.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” co-showrunner Alina Brosh McKenna and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” showrunner Dan Goor rounded out the panel. Goor suggested that Ross and Rachel’s child might attend SUNY Stony Brook in New York.

McKenna also had a rooting interest in “Friends.” She shared a story about attending its pilot taping back when the show was still called “601.” She was a consultant on the series Jennifer Aniston had starred on just before “Friends,” a short-lived sitcom called “Muddling Through.”

McKenna recalled attending a taping of “Muddling Through” with a friend who turned to her and asked about Aniston, “Who is that woman? Her hair is spectacular.”

The rest is TV history.

Watch a clip from the panel discussion above.

