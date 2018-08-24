Frozen 2: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

There are only three people not completely and utterly excited for Frozen 2 – Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik, Kristen Bell's daughter and that guy whose wife divorced him because he didn't like the first movie.

If, like us, you don't fall into that narrow category, you're pretty psyched for our eventual return to the land of Arendelle.

Disney's Frozen sequel is already underway, and here's everything you need to know to get you ready for more ice-bound adventures.

Frozen 2 plot: The new Elsa

Photo credit: Disney More

Co-director Chris Buck has said that the new film will see the next evolution in the lives of the series' stars Anna, Kristoff and Olaf, but it sounds like the biggest change will be reserved for Elsa.

"[In Frozen] she had such a dramatic journey, and at the end she's just starting to feel like she can open up and have some fun again," he told Fandango. "That's what was really good about the short [2015's Frozen Fever] – we could have fun with Elsa. And that personality... you will see in the next one."

Story details are yet to be revealed but we know that the filmmakers actually came up with the ending for Frozen 2 first and have been working back from that.

Star Kristen Bell added when confirming that voice recording would begin in March: "The story is great... It took them a while because they wanted to figure out what story they needed to tell and what would be important and engaging and I think they found it."

Rumours have included everything from a love story for Olaf to a story about how Anna and Elsa aren't really biological sisters and how this affects their relationship – which sounds just right-on enough to be a distinct possibility.

Some fans asked for Elsa to get a girlfriend in the second film and Frozen 2 co-director Jennifer Lee responded to those requests for a lesbian plotline while promoting Disney feature A Wrinkle in Time.

"We have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things," Lee said. "Elsa's every day telling me where she needs to go, and she'll continue to tell us. I always write from character-out, and where Elsa is and what Elsa's doing in her life, she's telling me every day. We'll see where we go."

Tony winner Idina Menzel has also said an online petition to give her Elsa (the character she voices) a girlfriend was "great."

Frozen 2 release date: Disney's putting us on ice

Photo credit: Disney More