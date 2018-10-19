'Frozen' star Kristen Bell thinks Disney's 'Snow White' sends bad messages to girls

By Suzy Byrne

Kristen Bell helped bring a Disney princess — Frozen‘s Anna — to life, but she has issues with another one: Snow White.

The actress said that while doing nightly story time with her two daughters, Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3, she’ll still read the classic tale, which was released as a Disney film in 1937 (based on the Brothers Grimm story published in 1812), but she makes a point of calling out the parts she finds antiquated and misogynistic.

“Every time we close Snow White I look at my girls and ask, ‘Don’t you think it’s weird that Snow White didn’t ask the old witch why she needed to eat the apple? Or where she got that apple?'” Bell, who is married to Dax Shepard, said to Parenting. “I say, ‘I would never take food from a stranger, would you?’ And my kids are like, ‘No!’ And I’m like, ‘OK, I’m doing something right.'”

Kristen Bell enjoys reading the classic book Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to her daughters, but she makes sure to discuss the storyline with them after, calling out parts she finds misogynistic. (Photos: Getty Images/Everett Collection) More

And sometimes she asks the tougher questions. For instance, she also says, “Don’t you think that it’s weird that the prince kisses Snow White without her permission? Because you cannot kiss someone if they’re sleeping!”

(Gif: Giphy) More

And not every book they read needs to have a happily-ever-after ending that Disney is known for. Bell, who has been candid about suffering from depression and anxiety, also said there’s a book called Grumpy Monkey that they love because it “allows the monkey to be grumpy, even at the end. Other characters give him solutions but he decides he’s still grumpy. I’ve had that feeling, and I want my girls to know that you’re allowed to feel it. Figure out ways to pick yourself up when you are ready. I really like that message.”

Bell’s comments about Snow White — mostly about consent — have Twitter buzzing.

Kristen Bell might have a point about Snow White. #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/B5t2ToAS05 — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) October 18, 2018





But others thought Bell was making too much of the issue.

Don't you think it's weirder, that another woman poisoned snow white with an apple so she could steal all her shit? How #Feminist of you to still blame man, for problems a woman created. — Neo Fawkes – III – (@iiiogical420) October 18, 2018





The story has attempted murder, witchcraft, a magic mirror, poison…but the kiss is an issue. — JGH (@Hubb57) October 18, 2018





Omg can we stop blaming disney films for people not understanding consent. I grew up with them but you dont catch me creeping round the local pond trying to kiss an actual frog 🤔 https://t.co/TCSel3jz2a — Katrina (@Katrina_McC) October 18, 2018





@IMKristenBell you do know that if the prince hadn’t kissed Snow White she’d be in a coma forever rather than being alive happy and able to live her life so it seems you just advocated for her oppression and death pic.twitter.com/e3iS2u3Q7k — Married Keith (@44marriedpunk) October 18, 2018





Kristen Bell & Keira Knightley saying Snow White sends the wrong message…

The story evolves around Attempted Murder by Poisoning, Witchcraft, Dwarfs with personality disorders & a talking mirror…

But a Kiss is the problem? OK, let’s change the ending…. pic.twitter.com/7RnWJ0XmIg — LordScott (@LindquistLord) October 18, 2018





The story has attempted murder, witchcraft, a magic mirror, poison…but the kiss is an issue. — JGH (@Hubb57) October 18, 2018





Katie- Would love to know you think about Kristen Bell and her conclusion that Snow White is teaching children bad things about sexual consent. Ugh. Not everything has to be a victim campaign, surely?! pic.twitter.com/pIH5dn13fZ — Fiona Dodwell *Author* 🐦 (@Angel_Devil982) October 18, 2018