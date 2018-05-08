Game of Thrones' Clarke hints at divisive series finale

From Digital Spy

All TV shows must die... though with an ending comes the pressure to wrap things up in a satisfying way.





Game of Thrones is no exception, especially given the fact we have no source material that reveals who will end up on the Iron Throne – if anybody.

With that in mind, star Emilia Clarke has hinted at a divisive finale in season eight, in that many fans will be blown away by the season nine finale, while others will be left rather confused.

"People will scream and people will say, 'That's exactly what I wanted'," the Daenerys Targaryen actress told the Herald Sun.

"And some people will go, 'Huh?' – my mum, probably."

Of course, we all know the events of season eight are understandably being kept tightly under wraps – so much so that rumours have swirled of multiple endings being shot.

However, Maisie Williams isn't so convinced by that idea, saying recently: "I heard this and I thought, 'I don't think we've got the budget to shoot lots of different endings.'"

As for what we can expect from season eight, there have been a few leaks hinting at what's to come, including the possible return of a pivotal character.

On top of that, it looks like eight new characters may appear in the final season, while Clarke herself has been trying desperately to avoid giving out spoilers.

Game of Thrones returns in 2019. The show airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK. Season 7 is now available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray or digital download.

