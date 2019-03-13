‘Game Of Thrones’ cast says show’s ending is ‘numbing’

Woah boy. Game Of Thrones fans, brace yourselves. As the final season approaches, the cast are starting to get a bit more loose lipped about the show’s concluding episodes. And, we have to say, a lot of their comments don’t sound like especially good news.

When asked how fans will react to season eight’s ending, Conleth Hill, otherwise known as sinister spymaster Varys in the series, told Radio Times, “Oh, f*** the fans.”

Read more: First ‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 episodes will be less than an hour long

Cool, cool, cool. Thanks for the appreciation of our support, Conleth!

“That was a joke,” he clarified. “But I don’t know, I don’t know if you can please everyone.”

Um, okaaaaay. How about you, Bran? Fans are going to be hyped, right?

Bran reflects on season eight (credit: HBO) More

“Not everyone’s going to be pleased, because it’s such a big show, and it’s divisive,” agreed Isaac Hempstead-Wright.

“I’m sure people will be moaning about something,” quipped Hill.

Read more: Game of Thrones’ Night King is after a specific “target” – who is it?

Seven hells! But, don’t worry, it’s not all negative. Hempstead-Wright went on to say, “I think we have wrapped it up as convincingly and honestly and as cleverly as we could hope.”

“Everyone has a certain expectation, I guess,” Carice van Houten, who plays Red Priestess Melisandre, said.

“It’s been building up so much. But [the ending]’s great, as well, it’s going to surprise you.”

“It was all quite numbing,” gloomy Hill said. “For us, because it was the end of 10 years.”

Read more: Best Jaime Lannister Theories for ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Eight

“I think everyone would agree in terms of saying they think their character endings are just and are the best way to wrap the characters up,” Hempstead Wright concluded.

“Even if, God forbid, some of them might die.”

Yeesh. So, basically, get ready to feel utterly miserable for six weeks when Game Of Thrones returns on April 14.



