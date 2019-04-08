How do 'Game of Thrones' characters look compared to the books?

With Game of Thrones returning to our screens for its final season, millions of viewers will be reintroduced to their favourite fantasy stars – from Tyrion to Tormund, and Sansa to Cersei.

Everyone knows the smash hit HBO drama is based on the novels by George RR Martin, but how do the now-world famous TV characters compare to their literary counterparts?

There are no pictures in the actual GRRM books, of course, but the series has spawned an entire sub-culture of incredible fan art.

We’ve compared the main characters to their fan art book equivalents (which are based on descriptions from the books) as well as drawings in the ‘Game of Thrones illustrated guide‘.