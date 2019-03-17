Game of Thrones characters ranked worst to best: From Bran Stark to Daenerys and Jon Snow

Few shows have as many great characters as Game of Thrones.

Some have gone through huge changes across the series’ seven seasons, such as Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), who went from annoying teenager to battle-worn ruler of Winterfell.

Others have established themselves as some of the best villains to have ever been depicted on screen, the twisted King Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) perhaps being the best example.

Then there are those characters who were only around for one or two seasons, yet they still had a massive impact on the show. Perhaps the best example is Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), who quickly became a fan-favourite before reaching a splattered demise.

There have been over 40 main characters (those where the actors have “main” billing) and dozens more series regulars on Game of Thrones. The Independent has ranked all the main players from the show – along with a few others for good measure.

Flick through the below gallery to see the 70 best Game of Thrones characters, ranked.

