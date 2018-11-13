Game of Thrones director: Every final season episode more than 60 minutes

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in season seven of 'Game of Thrones' More

Game of Thrones director David Nutter let slip an interesting factoid while doing a Reddit AMA on Tuesday. When asked about the length of the upcoming final season episodes, Nutter replied, “Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes. They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure.”

The Emmy winner should know as he directed multiple episodes in the final season. At the same time, we’ve heard fans should not expect two-hour episodes, but rather running times in the hour-ish range and maybe a couple around 90 minutes or so. Still, the tease firmly suggests the final season could have the longest average episode length yet.

Other tidbits from the AMA:

— When asked to describe the final season in three words, Nutter wrote, “Spectacular, Inspiring, Satisfying.”

— Asked if any surprises will compare to The Red Wedding — a plot twist in an infamous season 3 episode that Nutter himself directed — he replied, “as far as season 8 compared to the Red Wedding I just have to tell you — hang onto your seat cause it’s going to be special.”

— Asked if he’s satisfied with the show’s ending, he wrote, “I’m completely satisfied with how season 8 ends. I think that [showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss] did a tremendous job, and they took into consideration what the fans want, as well as what is right as far as storytelling is concerned. I guarantee there’s going to be lots of surprises and shocking moments, but it’s really very compelling stuff.”

— On whether the Army of the Dead is the only enemy our heroes face: “The White Walker army will not be the only issue our characters have to face in season 8, they have to also face each other.”

Director Miguel Sapochnik (“Battle of the Bastards”) also helmed episodes in the final season, as well as showrunners Benioff and Weiss.

The final six episodes — we can finally write — will air in April 2019.