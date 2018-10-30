'Game of Thrones' fans think they know where prequel series will be set after casting call clues

A casting call for the Game of Thrones prequel series has fans reckoning they’ve deduced where in writer George R.R. Martin’s fantastical realm the show will be set.

GoT fansite Winter Is Coming re-published a tweet from the Lucinda Syson casting company, which has cast movies like Wonder Woman and Blade Runner 2049, and is now seeking actors for ‘a confidential untitled HBO project’.

It’s seeking a range of black, mixed-race and caucasian actors for unnamed ‘series regular’ roles.





Meanwhile, another casting company, Stagepool, based in Norway, is also calling for a range of stars, including another series regular black actor, and a number of other series regulars of ‘genuine Scandinavian, Germanic, or Eastern European’ origin.

Translated, it reads:

B3: (Male, 50 – 63 years old) This role is a series regular, playing age 50s. The role is meant for a Black actor.

W: (Male, 37 – 45 years old) Playing age late 30s-mid 40s. This role doesn’t appear to be a series regular, and is meant for a Caucasian actor.

E: (Male, 30 – 38 years old) This role is a series regular, playing age 30s. The role is meant for a genuine Scandinavian, Germanic, or Eastern European actor.

V2: (Male, 49 – 58 years old) This role is a series regular, playing age 50s. The role is meant for a genuine Scandinavian, Germanic, or Eastern European actor.

N: (Female, 31 – 34 years old) This role is a series regular, playing age early 30s. The role is meant for a Caucasian actress.

M3: (Female, 28 – 31 years old) This role is a series regular, playing age late 20s. The role is meant for a Caucasian actress.

The first call has fans thinking that, due to the ethnic diversity of the actors required, that the continent of Essos will be the staging ground for the series.

Essos encompasses cities such as Qarth and Meereen, seen during the conquest of Daeneys Targaryen (played by Emilia Clarke) on the continent, and the Free Cities of Braavos, Myr and Pentos, home to a more diverse population than that seen among the more Anglo-Saxon-esque denizens of neighbouring Westeros.

The Nordic casting, also point to a possible involvement of a Wilding contingent, those found north of The Wall.

As the casting notes suggest, the nature of the series is being kept under wraps at the moment.

But there are some things we do know.

It will be set thousands of years prior to the events seen in Game of Thrones, during the so-called ‘Age of Heroes’, and is being helmed by British showrunner Jane Goldman, who’s penned the Kingsman movies as well as Kick-Ass and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

There’s an official synopsis too, but it gives little away:

“Taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East, to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know.”

Other recent rumours have linked Naomi Watts to a possible lead role in the show, though that remains at rumour stage at the moment.

The show is expected to start shooting in February next year.

The final series of Game of Thrones, meanwhile, should arrive in the first half of 2019.

