Game Of Thrones final season: Arya Stark gazes up at Drogon in new teaser clips

Arya Stark finally catches sight of Drogon in brand new teaser clips for the final season of Game Of Thrones.

HBO treated fans to more footage from the upcoming series, with one shot showing Arya – played by Maisie Williams – looking overhead in awe as the Unsullied army march all around.

The short trails – which appear as part of a compilation for the US network – also show Visceron, transformed into an ice dragon.

But perhaps the most teasing footage is right at the end as the wall crumbles once and for all, a haunting reminder of the impending last season.

The hit fantasy series will come to an end with six final episodes, which will air in the UK on April 15.

The plot is being kept tightly under wraps but a trailer in January revealed that the relationship between Arya and siblings Sansa Stark, played by Sophie Turner, and Jon Snow, played by Kit Harington, will feature heavily in the concluding run.

To mark 90 days to go, HBO dropped a short clip showing the three walking through a dark corridor while the booming voice of Snow’s real mother Lyanna talks about “protection”.

The final frame showed the two stopped in their tracks as they reach three ancient looking statues in amazement, with Snow’s being the oldest.

Last week, fans thought they had stumbled on a massive spoiler after a reported cast leak claimed a key character was missing from the series .

It was believed that the network’s full cast list for the first episode had been leaked online before swiftly being deleted, according to Inverse.

The Night King, played by Vladimir Furdik, was reportedly missing from the call sheet. Season seven concluded with the Night King and his pet dragon blasting through the Wall that kept that them out of Westeros​.

Game Of Thrones returns to HBO on Sunday April 14. It will be simulcast on Sky Atlantic at 2am on Monday April 15, repeated that evening.