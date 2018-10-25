‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8: Here’s Everything We Know About the Series’ Epic Ending – So Far

Winter is coming slower than ever this year, as fans await the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones.”

While we still know very little about the last installment in D.B. Weiss and David Benioff’s HBO fantasy series, TheWrap now knows enough to start rounding up the precious details about how the drama will end.

And, look, we know you are sad about the small-screen adaptation of the George R.R. Martin novels wrapping, but just remember, what is dead may never die. (Did that help? Meh, we tried.)

1. Production has wrapped

Based on multiple social media posts shared by the cast, including Maisie Williams — who was the last woman standing on set — the show finished shooting in Belfast in July.

2. It will air sometime in the first half of 2019

“Sometime in ’19,” HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told reporters during the Television Critics Association press tour in July. When pressed, he said that it will air in the first half of next year. We knew it was airing in 2019, but now the window for an actual date is closing a little.

3. Pretty much everyone has said something about how it all ends

Emilia Clarke: “It f–ed me up,” the actress told Vanity Fair. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys [Targaryen] is . . .” Clarke added she’s “doing all this weird s–t” as in Season 8. “You’ll know what I mean when you see it.” Great?

Maisie Williams: The young star revealed Arya was alone in the last scene she shot for the series which isn’t necessarily Arya’s last scene. “Arya’s always bloody alone,” Williams said. “But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

Sophie Turner: The actress who plays Sansa said that, even though it was satisfying to shoot the ending for her and her castmates, viewers might be disappointed. “I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think,” Turner said. “I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones’. That was really emotional.”

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: Jaime Lannister told TheWrap not long after production ended that “all the pieces fit into this massive jigsaw puzzle” in the end. “I mean, when I read it — I’ve spent so many years working on this and been guessing and trying to figure out how this will end — and when I read it, some of the parts of it I’d get, and other parts of it were just completely shocking and surprising.”

Kit Harington: Jon Snow knows everything — and it made him sad. “I cried at the end,” Harington told BBC One after reading the final script. “You have to remember that [after] eight years of it — no one really cares about it more than us.”

Peter Dinklage: According to Dinklage, there is a chance Tyrion won’t make it alive — unless he’s totally screwing with us here — telling Vulture, “I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is — death can be a great way out.”

4. They were planning on shooting multiple endings

“I know in ‘Game of Thrones,’ the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” Bloys said during a speaking engagement at Bethlehem’s Moravian College in September 2017. “You have to do that on a long show. Because when you’re shooting something, people know. So they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that there’s no real definitive answer until the end.”

TBD on if this actually how it went down.

5. There will be fewer episodes, but they will be longer

The final season will consist of six episodes. Though that’s a shorter season than the show has ever aired before, the installments are supposed to be somewhat lengthier. But not two hours.

6. The season will include a battle scene that took 55 nights to shoot

