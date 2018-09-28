'Game of Thrones' finale could 'divide fans', admits Sophie Turner

The long-awaited finale of Game of Thrones could split fans, Sophie Turner has admitted.

The British actress, who’s played Sansa Stark in the show since series one, added that reading the final script was ‘heart-breaking’.

“A lot of tears,” she told IGN, explaining how it felt to complete the series.

“I think for everyone, everyone’s storylines – to be able to act out the way that it all ends, it was really satisfying for us.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think.

“I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones’. That was really emotional.”

As for Sansa’s own harrowing journey, she goes on: “She kind of takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for.

(Credit: HBO) More

“Over the course of the series she’s been completely unaware of what she wants, where she wants to be, who she really is, and at the end of this season, I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show.”

The last season of the show is due to arrive some time in the first half of 2019, though no official date has been set.

Filming wrapped in the summer, with show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss now working on pulling together the final, shorter season, which will be made up of six feature-length episodes.

Read more

Stars who got tattoos to celebrate greatest roles

Emilia Clarke gets Game of Thrones tattoo

Arnie and Linda Hamilton reunite on Terminator set



