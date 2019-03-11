Game of Thrones' Night King is after a specific "target" – who is it?

From Digital Spy

There was some major Game Of Thrones news last week, when Night King actor Vladimír Furdík gave a rare interview in which he revealed that the Night King has a single target.

“People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is. There’s also that moment [in “Hardhome”] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms – there’s a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time.”

Perhaps that’s the reason he doesn’t get interviewed much, as that’s a fairly massive spoiler – far more information than we’ve been given in an interview for a while.

But who is the Night King’s target? We’ve looked at the information in the quote, lined it up with what we’ve seen on the show, and we think we have a fairly good idea.

So, be warned, speculative spoilers follow, because, you never know, we might be right. (It's happened before.)

Arya Stark?

Whoever the Night King’s target is, they have a strong connection to Jon, going by Furdík’s quote, and no-one has a stronger connection to Snow than Arya Stark. Arya’s Jon’s favourite, and Jon is Arya’s (it’s there on the show, but even more so in the books, where they can’t stop thinking about each other – though that may be a hangover from the first draft, where they were lovers. Yes, we know. Makes auntcest with Daenerys seem less creepy somehow, doesn't it?)

The first proper season-eight trailer opens with Arya looking absolutely terrified, holding a dragonglass dagger and running from danger. That means she’s definitely facing the Night King’s army, but could it be the Night King himself?

She does talk with some bravado about facing what sounds like the Night King. ‘I know death, he’s got many faces, I look forward to seeing this one.’

The only problem with this theory is we can’t see a single reason why the Night King would target Arya, who was just a child when he started making his moves, and is someone who he has had no real interaction with.

Our money’s on Arya being scared by, and running away from, an army of wights who have invaded Winterfell, not even the White Walkers, let alone the Night King himself.

So, scratch off Arya, let’s move on to our next contender.

Samwell Tarly?

Someone who’s also very close to Jon, Samwell Tarly has been very involved with the fight against the Night King, making the significant discovery in season three that dragonglass is the weapon that kills White Walkers.

