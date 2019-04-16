Game of Thrones Night King theories: fans are convinced White Walkers' symbol could hint at true identity

Game of Thrones fans are convinced that the horrifying death scene in the first episode of season eight hinted at the identity of the Night King.

Viewers watched 10-year-old Ned Umber lose his life at the hands of the White Walkers as the HBO hit returned to screens on Monday.

His severed body parts were arranged in a suspicious spiral shape around him with Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer), who was among those to discover the body, hailing it a “message from the Night King”.

Eagle-eyed Twitter users spotted a connection between the symbol and the House Targaryen’s coat of arms.

The Night King is Viserys Targaryen https://t.co/5O4H9mPQY4 — give cersei an elephant (@motelsonthemoon) April 16, 2019

I feel the #NightKing is a #Targaryen

1. Only a targaryen can ride dragons (#JonSnow is a targaryen and so is #Daenerys )

2. The photos and the way umber was hanged kind of indicates the same that the night king left it behind for the people to know.



Only time will tell#GOT https://t.co/Ab8Hy8ja2I — Mohit Chotrani (@HungryBawarchi) April 16, 2019

The body parts art the Night King did at the Umbers House looks like the Targaryen sigil no? — Ero Senin (@BeyoTola) April 16, 2019

Theory: Night King is a Targaryen and a Stark so a Targaryen and a Stark has to be the one to stop him. — johnny, biotch (@itsjohnnybiotch) April 16, 2019

Anybody else think that symbol at the end of GOT Season 8 ep 1 looks like the Targaryens coat of arms?! What if the Night King isn’t Bran Stark but a Targaryen? — Eliza Thornberry (@MiZz_Virtuous) April 16, 2019

One user theorised: “What if the Night King is Viserys Targaryen trying to claim his crown? He is riding a dragon aptly named. Setting up another potential family showdown which is a consistent theme of the show. The symbols of dead bits look like the #Targaryen sigil.”

Another added: “#GoTtheory: Spiral symbol left at Last Hearth is reminiscent of Targaryen sigil and was found etched into the walls at Dragonstone. Only Targaryens can fly dragons. Night King doesn’t kill Jon at Hardhome or Beyond the Wall. The Night King is a Targaryen.”

17.4 million viewers: The show pulled in record-breaking figures (AP) More

“I’m convinced the night king is a Targaryen and he is coming to claim the throne. Only a Targaryen can ride a dragon #GameofThones,” a third posted.

The symbol previously cropped up in season seven when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) showed Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) carvings on the walls of the caves under the Dragonstone after they were inscribed by the Children of the Forest.

It also appeared in the show’s first ever episode when rangers from the Night’s Watch stumbled across a group of Wildlings who had been slaughtered by the White Walkers with their bodies being left behind in the same pattern.

The popular show returned to screens during the early hours of Monday morning for UK fans who spent most of the day attempting to avoid spoilers.

The highly anticipated return pulled in 17.4 million viewers in the US, who saw the episode on Sunday night.

Show star Harington recently opened up on the horrifying moment he was swung around by his testicles while shooting a scene on a mechanical dragon.

Speaking to Game Revealed, the actor recalled the traumatic moment: “Buck work is not easy. I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off. In my head I thought ‘this is how it ends, on this buck swinging me round by my testicles’. Literally.”