Game of Thrones opening credits: how they’ve changed for season 8, and what they mean

Season 8 credits for Game of Thrones

Note: this piece contains multiple spoilers concerning the plot of Game of Thrones seasons 1-8

I can’t have been the only Game of Thrones observer to have found the orchestral swoops of the show’s theme tune appear in my head around lunchtime on Sunday. The show may have a reputation for sex and dragons but it’s that theme music, and the equally ambitious accompanying credits, that stir the blood of its regular viewers. I even know of one couple who, despite knowing what happens at weddings in Westeros, walked down the aisle to an organ rendition of it.

When, on Sunday, HBO quietly released a new two-minute-long opening credits, the excitement was considerable. Plot details may have been leaked, rumours had proliferated for months, but few had expected a new opening sequence – and here it was, a genuine Thrones surprise.

So what can be deduced from these new titles? Well, to the casual viewer, they won’t look wildly different: the same clockwork-style map acts as the setting, the camera glides over the Seven Kingdoms in the same avian fashion and that spinning gold orb (an astrolabe, if we’re being technical) still acts as the beating heart of the thing.

But for Thrones nerds there is oodles to be picked over here, with Easter eggs folded into blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moments and significant winks to who might end up on the Iron Throne. Here are the moments to be savoured:

We go inside the castles

The crypts of Winterfell, the dragon skulls at the bottom of the Red Keep, the greatest difference between the previous and new credits is that the viewer is no longer merely hovering above the grand seats of the different Houses, but invited inside. There’s a reason for this, credits creator Kirk Shintani told Vulture: “This season is a lot more intimate and grounded. Narratively, they are doing a lot more than just flying from location to location. There’s a lot more story to it.”

The new credits have allowed certain changes to be made, and interior shots mean we get to see them. For instance, Kings Landing no longer has its Sept after Cersei’s insane pyrotechnics at the end of season 6, and the sigil over the Iron Throne is the Lannister lion rather than the Baratheon stag – although who knows how long that will last.

The Iron Throne stands under the lion sigil in the season eight opening credits

And outside them

The Weirwood tree at Winterfell bloomed in the original credits, too, but this time around there seems to be a more lingering focus on the magical tree in the Stark seat. It has been shown that Weirwoods carry the potential to destroy wights – could these trees offer much-needed defence against the army of the dead?

There are familiar events on the astrolabe

New and improved: the plot-laden new astrolabe bar

