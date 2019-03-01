Ranking The New Game Of Thrones Posters By How Uncomfortable Everyone Looks

From Esquire

Twenty new posters for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones have arrived. Obviously, everyone's been over them with a fine-toothed comb already looking for clues as to the finale's conclusion which might have been laced into their new costumes.

But what about their faces? What are they telling us? For the sake of this article, let's assume it's how likely they are to end up leading Westeros, from 'least likely' to 'put your bet on now'.

20. Samwell Tarly

Looks like he's accidentally sat on himself.

19. The Hound

The Hound is struck by the creeping dread of being in the priority seat on the Tube but knowing he could very easily stand, and being on hair-trigger alert for anyone who looks so much as a bit tired to give the seat away to. Sorry did you... no no! It's fine! Yep, no. Fine. I'll just... no worries!!

18. Ser Davos Seaworth

Sick of it. Absolutely sick of it.

17. Bran Stark

