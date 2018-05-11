Game Of Thrones: Ranking every season premiere so far

Game Of Thrones isn’t necessarily renowned for its stellar opening episodes. The memorable outings usually come much later on in the seasons, with episode 9 often reserved for the real barnstormers.

While each season’s opening episode tends to primarily be a scene-setter, it still performs a vital function. These are the episodes tasked with luring us back in to the broader story. They are required to catch us up with all the action and remind us exactly why we missed the show so dearly.

There is however a noticeable gulf in quality between some of the season premieres thus far. Here we’ve ranked them in ascending order, starting with the least impressive of the bunch:

Game Of Thrones S5 – “The Wars to Come”

The opening flashback to young Cersei meeting Maggy the Frog is an intriguing first scene but otherwise this episode struggles slightly to fully immerse us back in to the show’s numerous storylines. The Lannister/Tyrell rivalry simmering in King’s Landing and Dany’s various political wrangles in Meereen both fail to really captivate the attention. The only real drama comes in the closing moments where we see Mance Rayder tied to a stake at the Wall. All in all, it’s a remarkably uneventful Game Of Thrones season premiere.

Game Of Thrones S2- “The North Remembers”

After the chaos of season 1’s final few episodes, season 2’s premiere was decidedly uneventful. There were still some moments to enjoy of course. Joffrey being utterly awful is always strangely fun to watch and the clashes between Tyrion and Cersei were another highlight. Elsewhere we also witnessed the introduction of Stannis and his retinue, including the intriguing Melisandre, and the slaughter of Robert Baratheon’s bastards is a brutally effective sequence. Otherwise though, it was a remarkably low-key return for the show.

Game Of Thrones S6 – “The Red Woman”

The much maligned Dornish storylines rumble on in this episode and they do unavoidably drag the intensity down slightly. Away from Dorne, there are a whole host of brief set ups and meetings, none of which really offer anything particularly enticing. The episode is rescued however by the palpable tension at the Wall where Davos and Edd protect Jon’s prone body. While Snow’s eventual resurrection was no great surprise, the build up to it here is expertly handled. The final revelation of Melisandre’s true nature was also an especially shocking development.

Game Of Thrones S3- “Valar Dohaeris”

