Game of Thrones recap: Catch up on seasons 1-7 before the eighth and final series begins

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones is currently in production, with fans eagerly awaiting what promises to be a thrilling climax.

Based on George RR Martin’s Song of Fire and Ice series of fantasy novels about the warring Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, DB Weiss and David Benioff’s HBO adaptation has passed from word-of-mouth hit to worldwide phenomenon, with the scope of its ambitious world-building growing with every successive instalment.

Since first airing in 2011, the show has made stars of its previously obscure lead actors like Peter Dinklage, Richard Madden, Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner and shocked audiences with its unexpected narrative twists and ground-breakingly grisly acts of barbarism.

After 67 hours of exhausting, big-budget television, you would be forgiven for having lost the thread. Here’s a reminder of the story so far.

Season 1

Members of the Night’s Watch, an ancient order guarding the Wall to the north of Westeros, encounter a supernatural being known as a White Walker in the forest, previously assumed to be mythical.

Ned Stark (Sean Bean), Warden of the North, is visited in Winterfell by Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) and invited to serve at his side following the sudden death of Jon Arryn, the previous Hand of the King. Stark’s daughters Sansa (Turner) and Arya (Williams) travel with him to King’s Landing but find the corrupt city-state in disarray.

The family of Baratheon’s bride, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), are allegedly behind the killing of Arryn. His son Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) witnesses Cersei in bed with her brother Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who shoves him from a tower window, leaving Bran paralysed.

Tyrion Lannister (Dinklage), a dwarf dilettante, accompanies Ned’s bastard son Jon Snow (Harrington) to investigate the White Walker incident reported by the Night’s Watch. Snow stays on with the order. Tyrion is arrested at the behest of Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley), who believes him responsible for Bran’s fall, prompting a trial by combat to secure his release. Tyrion, imprisoned in the Vale under the watchful eye of Catelyn’s sister Lysa Arryn ​(Kate Dickie), enlists Bronn (Jerome Flynn) to fight for him. He defeats Arryn’s chosen champion.

When Baratheon is fatally wounded in a suspicious hunting accident, Ned is named Protector of the Realm until Cersei’s sadistic son Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) comes of age. Ned, however, plans to instal Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), the king’s estranged brother, in his stead. Ned is betrayed by councillor Lord Petyr ​“Littlefinger” Baelish (Aidan Gillan) and decapitated on Joffrey’s orders.

Sansa is arrested by the Lannisters as Arya manages to escape. In response, Stark’s son Robb (Madden) is named King of Winterfell and rallies the armies of the North against the Lannisters.

Across the Narrow Sea, Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo (Jason Mamoa) marries Daenerys Targaryen (Clarke). She believes herself the true heir to the Iron Throne and plots an assault on Westeros. Drogo dies after being hexed by a witch. Daenerys avenges him and hatches three dragon eggs presented to her as a wedding gift.

Season 2

Tyrion takes up the post of Hand in the hope of reining in Joffrey. Stannis falls under the spell of the witch Melisandre (Carice van Houten) and publicly lays claim to the throne on the basis of Joffrey’s illegitimacy.

Robb’s armies progress south with Jaime Lannister as their prisoner of war. Robb sends Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) to seek an alliance with his father, Balon Greyjoy (Patrick Malahide). Instead, Theon reunites with his family on the Iron Islands and together they capture Winterfell. Bran is forced to escape to the wilderness.

Robb also send Catelyn out to meet with Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony), the younger sibling of Stannis who also has a claim to the Iron Throne. Catelyn suggests the brothers join forces. Renly refuses and is murdered by an evil spirit dispatched by Melisandre.

Catelyn and Renly’s bodyguard, Brienne of Tarth (Gwendolyn Christie), are accused of the assassination and forced to flee. Uniting with Robb once more, the women conspire to have Jaime returned to King’s Landing in the hope of swapping him for Sansa.

