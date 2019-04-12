The 'Game Of Thrones' S1 foreshadowing that’ll blow your mind after season 8

What does season 1 reveal about season 8 of Game Of Thrones? (credit: HBO)

As anyone who’s read the books will tell you, George RR Martin deploys next-level foreshadowing throughout the Song Of Ice & Fire books on which Game Of Thrones is based.

As it turns out, that’s transferred to the series too. There’s multiple examples throughout, and we think that season 1 could contain several clues about how the show will end.

“After I read season 8, I watched season 1 – there’s a lot of similarities,” Maisie Williams said.

Hmmm, what could those similarities be?

Here’s some of the biggest season 1 moments we think will show up in Game Of Thrones season 8.

Be warned: BIG SPOILERS PROBABLY FOLLOW.

Jon doesn’t want to sleep with family members

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow of ‘Game of Thrones’. (PHOTO: HBO/Helen Sloan) More

In a conversation that felt a bit throwaway at the time, Jon reveals to Sam that he’s never slept with a prostitute, because, as he doesn’t know who his mother is, he doesn’t want to accidentally sleep with his mum.

Now, this is a pretty normal attitude on the planet earth, but in Westeros it seems like incest happens much more casually.

Read more: ‘Game Of Thrones’ S1-7: the epic recap

Seeing as Jon has such strong feelings on the subject, we wonder how he’s going to feel when he finds out Dany is his auntie?

Tywin’s prophecy

Tywin may be a soothsayer (credit: HBO) More

Tywin’s introduction to the show featured him skinning a deer, which may have distracted you from the fact that he may have dropped a considerable spoiler for season 8.

In it, he says one day he’ll be dead, as will Cersei’s children be, as well as Cersei, Jaime and their brother, Tyrion.

As the show stands, Tywin is dead, Cersei’s children are dead – is this bad news for the rest of the Lannisters?

Tyrion is on his family’s side

Don’t trust Tyrion! (credit: HBO) More

In the second episode of season one, Jaime questions Tyrion’s loyalty, openly wondering who;s side he’s on. Tyrion replies: “Dear brother you wound me, you know how much I love my family.”

Considering the very heavy implication that Tyrion is going to betray Dany and Jon for the Lannisters in season 8, this statement could turn out to be very foreshadowy.

Bran sees the King

Was season 1 foreshadowing this season 8 moment? (credit: HBO) More

In season 1, Bran sees King Robert coming down the road to Winterfell. He’s excited about how he has an army of hundreds. Will Bran be as excited when he sees the Night King approaching Winterfell with his hundreds of ice zombies?

Also, in the season 8 trailer, we see a young man high up on a stone wall watching Jon and Dany approaching with hundreds of Unsullied, which is a neat visual callback to this season 1 moment.

Story continues