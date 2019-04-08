'Game of Thrones': The real-life history that inspired the show

It’s no secret that many of the scenarios and characters in Game of Thrones are inspired by real historical events and figures.

George R.R. Martin, author of the series, once claimed: “No matter how much I make up, there’s stuff in history that’s just as bad, or worse.”

So before you start blaming him for some of the awful goings-on in previous GoT series or wondering how he came up with some of the complex characters or their even more complicated storylines, here are a few of the big ones and their historical equivalents.

The Red Wedding: The Glencoe Massacre

Pretty much one of the biggest shockers so far, even season three’s Red Wedding has its own parallel in Scottish history – two in fact. It’s said that Walder Frey’s brutal slaying of the Starks at the wedding of Rosalind Frey and Edmure Tully was inspired by both the Black Dinner in 1440 and the Glencoe Massacre of 1692.

In the former, the king of Scotland guaranteed the safety of the Earl of Douglas as he welcomed him into his home for a meal. After dinner the Earl was served the head of a black boar on a plate, the symbol of death, then put to death in the courtyard.

In the second ‘inspiration’ for the massacre, in 1692 38 members of Clan MacDonald – who had offered shelter to members of Clan Campbell – were massacred as they slept. It was considered particularly ruthless as it was known as ‘Slaughter Under Trust’ – not dissimilar to Walder Frey’s attack on the Starks.

The Sparrows and Protestant Reformation

In much the same way Martin Luther and his supporters decided the Catholic Church was too focused on opulence and riches, the High Sparrow and his Sparrows decided the Westeros Church has lost its way.

They preach poverty and humility and often not in a particularly friendly way (remember Cersei’s humiliating naked walk?) and while it might not be an exact copy, their drive to do away with riches and material wealth is rather reminiscent of the Protestant Reformation.

The Wall: Hadrian’s Wall

If you look at a map of Westeros and one of the UK, you’ll see that ‘The Wall’ is pretty much in the same place as Hadrian’s Wall.

George RR Martin apparently visited the remains of the wall that divided the Romans from Scottish Barbarians, saying: “I tried to imagine what it would be like to be a Roman soldier… to gaze off into the distance, not knowing what might emerge from the forest.”

Stark v Lannister: The War of the Roses

The whole Stark vs Lannister rivalry is inspired by the Wars of the Roses, the fearsome battles between the Houses of York and Lancaster for England’s Throne.

The clue, you could say, is in the names, with the Lancasters the obvious inspiration for the wealthy Lannister family, while the northern Starks are much more akin to their ‘York’ inspiration.

