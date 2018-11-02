Game of Thrones season 8 was almost released as 3 films

From Digital Spy

Game of Thrones' final six episodes could have been released in cinemas as three separate movies.

Blimey, imagine the stench.

This has been revealed by Entertainment Weekly in a wide-ranging report on the show's epic final season.

It says that, with a monumental battle involving the White Walkers lined up, and the sheer scale of the series finale requiring an absolutely massive budget, producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had the idea to release three two-hour films in theatres.

Making movies was never the intention, but it seemed like the only way the show would be able to acquire the time and money to produce the enormous finale they envisaged.

"It's what we're working towards in a perfect world," said Weiss. "We end up with an epic fantasy story but with the level of familiarity and investment in the characters that are normally impossible in a two-hour movie."

However, with HBO's focus being on serving its subscribers and not taking gambles at the box office, it wasn't to be.

The movie idea was eventually shot down, but Benioff and Weiss were assured by executives that they would eventually have everything they needed to make their colossal final season

Game of Thrones season 8 will premiere in 2019. The show airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK. Season 7 is now available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray or digital download.





