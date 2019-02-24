Game of Thrones season 8: Arya Stark sees dragon for first time in new footage

HBO has released brand new footage of Game of Thrones season 8.

The clip arrived as part of a compilation of all of the channel’s forthcoming projects, including His Dark Materials, Watchmen and the Deadwood film.

New things glimpsed in the trailer include the Unsullied and Dothraki arriving at Winterfell as Arya watches Drogon fly overhead – her first glimpse of a dragon.

This being the final season, HBO has been reticent to reveal much about what to expect, but this hasn’t stopped fans from theorising.

A cryptic trailer teased a huge reveal relating to the heritage of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), while also resurfacing a rather shocking theory about Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright).

Another theory hints that the unlikely saviour in the characters’ battle with the Night King will be Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey).

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and Sky Atlantic for its final season in April.







