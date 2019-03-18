Azor Ahai: who is the original Game of Thrones Prince that was Promised?

The Prince That Was Promised, also known as Azor Ahai, is believed to be the person who defeats the White Walkers - Home Box Office

Even if you’re the most casual, easily confused Game of Thrones fan in existence, you’ve probably grasped the basic thrust of the show’s plot by now. Previously, lots of people were warring over who should sit on the Iron Throne of Westeros. Now, most of the contenders are dead - save for one or two - and a bigger, scarier problem has emerged.

The Wall has fallen and the deadly Night King is on the march with an army of White Walkers, wights and an undead, blue-fire-breathing dragon. Winter is here and, as season 8 approaches, things are about to get crazy (even by Game of Thrones' standards).

According to legend, however, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

Both George RR Martin’s books and the HBO TV show have hinted at a time long before a frozen Viserion when the known world (Westeros, Essos and other lands) fell into a period called The Long Night. During this time, a prolonged wintry darkness fell and the Walkers and their wights laid waste to humanity.

“Thousands and thousands of years ago, a winter fell that was cold and hard and endless beyond all memory of man,” Old Nan (the oldest person at Winterfell) tells Bran in A Game of Thrones - the first in Martin’s series.

“There came a night that lasted a generation, and kings shivered and died in their castles even as the swineherds in their hovels. Women smothered their children rather than see them starve, and cried, and felt their tears freeze on their cheeks.”

But if we accept the version of events given in the show (which has overtaken the books by some extent), this time of darkness was preceded by a great war between humanity and the ancient race known as the Children of the Forest.

To defend themselves, the Children turned a human man into the Night King and planned to use him as a weapon against the human invaders (this, at least, is what they tell Bran Stark).

The “weapon” then grew out of control, creating his own army and turning on the Children and humans alike.

The Dragonstone cave paintings, found by Jon Snow in season seven, show how the Children were forced to join forces with humanity to fight the White Walkers in a conflict that later became known as the War for the Dawn.

