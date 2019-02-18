Game of Thrones season 8 cast list leaked but THIS character is missing

HBO reportedly leaked the cast list for the first episode of the final Game of Thrones season - and not everyone has been included.

The network, which has kept details of the final season under lock and key, is believed to have leaked the full cast list for the premiere episode on the website last week, according to Inverse.

The list, which has since supposedly been removed, confirmed over thirty names for the new season.

Show staples such as Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage were among the names confirmed for the show.

Clarke and Harington were among the names confirmed on the 'leaked' cast list

However, the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) was notably missing.

Season seven concluded with the Night King and his pet dragon blasting through the Wall that kept that them out of Westeros, which hints season eight may not pick up exactly where the last one left of.

However, Furdik is expected to make an appearance in the coming episodes as he previously confirmed a huge battle is on the way.

He told Hungarian website Sorozat Wiki: “In the third part of the last season, there is a battle that the creators intend to be the biggest in television history.

“Almost the full episode will be about the battle, it will take about an hour.”

The leak comes after HBO unveiled a handful of teaser images, showcasing a first look at the remaining six episodes.

The images showed off the Westeros characters including fan favourites Daenerys Targaryen (Clarke) and Jon Snow (Harington) in the North, with scheming queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) decked out in full armour.

Last week, Rose Leslie told how husband Harington is yet to reveal how the show ends, but admitted she has no interest in ruining it for herself anyway.

Leslie, who played Harington’s love interest on the show up until 2014, told how she is not too worried about finding out the ending ahead of time after season seven was ruined for her by Harington’s last revelation.

Game of Thrones season eight will air in the UK on April 15 on Sky Atlantic