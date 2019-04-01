New 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8 Clips Suggest Jon Snow Might Get A Go On A Dragon

From Esquire

Arya and Jon are seen around the heart tree in Winterfell

Jon and Rhaegal might be getting to know each other too

Plus, The Hound comes face to face with Beric Dondarrion's flaming sword

A couple of promo clips for season eight of Game of Thrones with some new footage in suggest that we're going to get to see Jon Snow ride a dragon and meet up with Arya at last, having not seen her for the last six seasons.

HBO hasn't released them officially online, so unfortunately we've only got wobble-cam phone footage to go on. Still, watch them here.

Intriguing. So, the new stuff. There's a flicker of hope for anyone who's pulling for Tyrion Lannister to pull his finger out having taken a backseat in the last season or so. "We must fight together now," he says. "Or die."

Tyrion is part of another scene which has got fans theorising too. He, Varys and Ser Davos look up in shock at a dragon - but why would they be shocked, unless it were being ridden by someone unexpected like Jon Snow? Yes, bit of a reach, but the Jon-dragon shippers are in overdrive.

It looks a bit more certain that we've been given a nibble of the reunion between Jon and Arya, as we see the pair at Winterfell's heart tree. That'll be a big one - they've not seen each other since the first season.

On top of that, there's a glimpse of Beric Dondarrion and his massive flaming sword, as well as The Hound appearing to flinch away from it. You'll recall that The Hound really doesn't do fire, having had a tête-a-tête with a brazier as a young man, but that might be a pointer to suggest he'll put all that aside come the final, colossal battle.



