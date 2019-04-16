Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 trailer sees fallout of Jaime Lannister seeing Bran in Winterfell

The trailer for next week’s episode of Game of Thrones has been released – and you can watch it above.

HBO has unveiled the 50-second clip, which shows Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) coming face-to-face with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) for the first proper time in the series. He first encountered her in season seven episode “The Spoils of War” when Bronn (Jerome Flynn) fired a bolt into Drogon’s head.

“When I was a child, my brother would tell me a bedtime story about the man who murdered our father and all the things we would do to that man,” she tells him.

Elsewhere, it seems like Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) might be about to tick another name off of her hit list (need a refesher? Scroll through the gallery below), while Sansa (Sophie Turner) continues to lock heads with her brother’s new love – who, unlike Jon, is yet to realise she’s related to.

[[gallery-0]]

Then there’s the small matter of the Night King who’s inching ever closer to Winterfell.

“How long do we have?” Snow asks Ser Davos, who replies: “Before the sun comes up tomorrow.”

It seems like the Night King will be rearing his icy head in episode three...

The season eight premiere saw Jon discover his true heritage and that he’s the true heir to the Iron Throne, a moment fans reacted to with excitement on Twitter.

The episode, which debuted a new opening title sequence, also featured a hilarious reference to Ed Sheeran’s maligned cameo appearance last season.

The final season of Game of Thrones continues every Sunday. You can find a rundown of the premiere’s 13 callbacks, book references and Easter Eggs here.

You can find our extensive ranking of every character – from worst to best – below.

The show will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK.