'Game of Thrones' season 8 episodes will be over an hour each, says director

Game of Thrones fans disappointed by the reduced number of episodes for season 8 need not worry as they are going to be longer in length.

David Nutter, who has directed several episodes for the final season as well as “The Red Wedding episode,” confirmed this during a Reddit AMA.

“Season 8 episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes,” he said. “They’ll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure.”

There will be a total of six episodes for the final season of the hit fantasy series which has been confirmed to return in April 2019, 20 months after season 7 ended.





Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke return as Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, who became romantically involved while unaware that they are actually related.

Jon is actually the son of Ned Stark’s sister Lyanna and Rhager Targaryen, Dany’s brother, so he too has a claim on the Iron Throne.

The first episode of season 8 will mirror the first episode of season 1 with a royal arrival at Winterfell, though in this case, it will be Daenerys and her army, not King Robert.

They are preparing to wage battle with the Army of the Dead while Cersei (Lena Heady) continues her sly efforts to remain on the Iron Throne.

Just a short five months to wait now…

