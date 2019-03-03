Game of Thrones season 8 poster teases fate of Jon Snow, new theory suggests

Game of Thrones fans think one of the new posters released earlier this week features a huge clue about what to expect in season eight.

HBO released a bunch of one-sheets featuring all the major players going into the final season, but the one featuring Jon Snow (Kit Harington) has generated a theory surrounding the character’s fate.

The way Jon is sat mirrors the pose of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in the promotional poster for the very first season of Game of Thrones back in 2011. In each, they’re sat hunched forward with both hands on their swords, which sits on their right.

Considering Ned met his maker back then, could this hint that Jon will meet his shocking demise in the eighth and final season?

You can find all the new character posters in the gallery below.



[[gallery-0]]

Earlier this year, a trailer showing Snow walk in the crypts of Winterfell alongside Sansa (Sophie Turner) and Arya (Maisie Williams), seemed to hint that the character will discover his true heritage in future episodes, thanks to the brief inclusion of a feather.

Another theory doing the rounds is that Cersei (Lena Headey) could be the unlikely saviour of Westeros in a battle that could see Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) become the show’s true villain.

Game of Thrones season 8 begins in the US on 14 April. It’ll air in the UK the following evening on Sky Atlantic. You can find a compilation of everything we know about the final six episodes here.