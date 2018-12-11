Game of Thrones season 8 release date and cast: Here's what we know so far

Winter is here and that means Game of Thrones will be back on screens within months. Given that this is also the final season, it’s little wonder fans are already in full Westeros mode.

The trailer is out, the release date has been announced and spoilers are everywhere.

So here’s everything we know so far:

Release date

Mother of Dragons: Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones (Home Box Office, Inc.) More

There’s no shame in waking up every day anticipating a release date announcement, or even clues, we’ll take anything! We now know the final season will drop in April 2019. HBO confirmed the news with a tantalising teaser that ended with the caption: “For the Throne”. A firm date has yet to be announced.

What do we know about the season eight cast?

Producers are super keen to not let anyone know anything about the final season, to the extent that they shot fake scenes and changed names in scripts to keep every last detail under wraps. With no confirmation either way we can only guess the usual favourites who haven't been killed off will return. Lena Heady has teased behind-the-scenes snaps from set, but we’re hoping Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Kit Harrington will also star.

Spoilers

Look away now if you prefer enjoying, in our opinion, one of the world’s greatest shows in ignorance. The Game of Thrones crew have done a pretty good job of maintaining secrecy. All we’ve received so far are social media fan theories and cryptic hints from the cast.

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, told IGN: “A lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think”. Hardly ground-breaking details, but it’s all we’ve got so we’ll keep reading that over and over again... and again... and again.

Jon Snow: Kit Harington stars in the popular programme (HBO) More

The Great Battle

Let’s talk battle scenes. The great, apocalyptic head-to-head that the entire show has been building up to will happen at Winterfell. On one side you’ll see the relentless Army of the Dead, as various camps will oppose them aiming to maintain the ‘devil they know’ of war and chaos at the hands of humans.

According to Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister, “it makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park”.

You’ll be pleased to know, the director of this “brutal” episode will be Miguel Sapochnik, who actually gave us the Battle of the Bastards. We are forever in your debt, Miguel.

When will this battle happen?

Vladimír Furdík, aka The Knight King, says it will happen “in the third episode of the last season” – which means you won't have to wait too long.

April cannot come sooner.