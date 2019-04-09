Arya Stark's Kill List: who's left for Needle in Game of Thrones season 8?

Arya has steadily been ticking names off her murderous list - but who is still on her Kill List? - HBO

Whilst some people count sheep to get themselves off to sleep, Arya Stark recites the names of all who have wronged her. The aim, in case you haven’t worked out already, is to quite literally strike those names off.

Over the course of the show, Arya has received training from some of the best in the business, and it's all helped her on the way to becoming Westeros' most ruthless asassin. First, Syrio Forel taught her the art of sword fighting like a nimble Braavosi, then, she learned how to fend for herself in the unforgiving real world from the Hound. More recently, Arya has returned from the House of Black and White, where she learned the art of disguise from the enigmatic Faceless Men.

Game of Thrones's youngest assassin (not to be confused with the show's youngest warlord, Lyanna Mormont) has made good headway on the list she started constructing back in season two. But with the promise of even more bloodshed in season eight, here is a refresher of who was on Arya's list – and how many people have been struck off.

Cersei Lannister

Cersei Lannister More

Why does Arya want to kill her?

Cersei falsely accused Arya's father, Ned Stark, of treason and organised his arrest all the way back in season one. What began a trickle of unpleasant events led to a deluge of horror for the young Stark. First, Ned was executed, which led to the North to declare war on the Lannisters, and swathes of Arya’s family being killed in various horrifying ways.

Is she dead yet?

Cersei remains very much alive and continues to make herself comfortable on the Iron Throne. If anything, the golden-haired queen has become more powerful since she was added to Arya’s list. Although on the face of it the Starks and Lannisters are now in an alliance against the Night King, it’s unlikely that Arya’s vengeful lust can be restrained for too long. Cersei should probably watch her back.

Ilyn Payne

Ilyn Payne More

Story continues