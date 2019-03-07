Game of Thrones season 8 trailer breakdown: could the Golden Company change the game?

Winter is finally almost here as HBO releases the first full-length trailer for Game of Thrones season eight. With the fantasy saga coming to what is sure to be an epic conclusion when it returns on April 14, the two minute promo will whet the appetites of fans eager for the trip back to Westeros.

But what does the new footage reveal about the looming conflict between Jon Snow and his allies and the Night King (with Mad Queen Cersei sneakily plotting to undermine both)? Given that show-runners David Benioff and DB Weiss were reportedly against even releasing a trailer in the first place, the expectation was that the preview would give away little about the season eight story line.

But in fact there is plenty to ponder as Snow and his lover/aunt Daenerys gather their troops at Winterfell and the White Walkers sweep south, bringing a deathly chill with them. Here’s a breakdown.

1: Arya running…from the White Walkers?

Arya stares down a dragon More

Bruised, breathless and terrified, Arya pegs it through dimly lit-stone corridors. She is clearly fleeing someone – or something? Given all that she has endured, it would take a foe of unusual ferocity to rattle the youngest Stark princess. One possibility is she’s on the hoof from the Walkers – perhaps the Night King himself.

But where is the drama unfolding? Given the gloom, it’s almost certainly in the north. So Winterfell is a possibility. But might we be back within the ruins of the recently demolished Wall? Or a new location entirely?

“I know death. He’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one,” says Arya over footage of Ser Davos and Master of Whisperers Varys pulling serious faces. She holds what looks like a Wildling spear-tip. Is ‘death” a reference to the Night King – merely the latest iteration of an old friend which, as a trained assassin, she has already encountered on many occasions? Could she be about embark on a do-or-die mission to take down the White Walker leader?

2: The Golden Company is bound for Westeros

Sneaky Cersei has feigned allegiance to Jon Snow and Daenerys as they head north to fight the Walkers. But she’s hired her own private army of mercenary sell-swords: the famed Golden Company from the Free Cities of Essos. We see them traversing the Narrow Sea, presumably bound for King’s Landing to help Cersei maintain her grip on power and eliminate her enemies – whether human or wight. German actor Marc Rissmann (Last Kingdom) has been confirmed as playing Golden Company commander Harry Strickland. Might that be him, with his back to the camera as if about to address his men?

3: Beric Dondarrion and Thormund Giantsbane live! For now! Unless it’s a flashback...

Game Of Thrones didn’t really end on a cliff-hanger in 2017, as it was clear that the final conflict between the Night King and the Seven Kingdoms was imminent. The one question mark was that hanging over the fates of Beric Dondarrion, of the Brotherhood Without Banners, and Thormund Giantsbane, of Brienne-fancying Wildling fame.

They had the rotten luck to be manning the Wall when it came down – but their deaths were not confirmed. It appears they survived as the new trailer has footage of Beric, with flaming sword, and Thormund walking down a corridor looking ve-ry peeved. Judging by their expressions it’s not going to be all right for the wights on the night. The next shot is of Samwell Tarley and Bran Stark (aka the Three-Eyed Raven) in Winterfell, though it’s unclear if this is the same scene.

