'Game Of Thrones' season 8 trailer has everyone really excited about dragons

On Tuesday, HBO released the official trailer for the eighth and final series of Game Of Thrones, just over a month before its premiere.

The short clip opens with Arya Stark appearing to run away from something, as she says death “has many faces. I look forward to seeing this one.”

The trailer went down well with fans of the long-running show. One moment that seems to resonate involved Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen together with Daenerys’s two surviving dragons Drogon and Rhaegal.

jon and dany arriving side by side and with the dragons oh my god #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5q5W1Bf315 — Katerina (@ptxkata) March 5, 2019





The footage has got fans thinking that they might finally see the two characters united as mother and father of dragons by the end of the series. Season seven saw the fan favourites get together, in a sex scene deemed by actor Kit Harrington as “awkward.”

People are also excited at footage of Sansa Stark and Arya seeing the dragons for the first time.





Read more: ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 8 will feature the show’s ‘funniest sequence’ yet.

There also appears to be teasers of a battle, which according to an interview in Entertainment Weekly, is expected to be the “longest consecutive battle sequence ever committed to film.”

“This final face-off between the Army of the Dead and the army of the living is completely unprecedented and relentless and a mixture of genres even within the battle. There are sequences built within sequences built within sequences.”

With a whole month until the final season, hardcore fans are speculating on the fate of the characters in what some have deemed the best television series ever. Following the trailer, people guessed character deaths, betrayals, and big reveals.

Game of Thrones returns April 14th on HBO and April 15th on Sky Atlantic.



