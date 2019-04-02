Game of Thrones season 8: Two new trailers released by HBO

Two new trailers for the eighth season of Game of Thrones have been released.

The clips, though only 30 seconds long each, contain a small amount of new footage, including one scene that sees Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) standing before Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) in Winterfell.

“We must all fight together now, or die,” Tyrion tells the pair, hinting that there may have been some initial conflict.

Another moment during the same clip – titled “Together” – sees Daenerys looking away from Jon Snow (Kit Harington), with the bastard Stark having a sullen face.

The second clip, titled “Survival”, extends a previously seen scene of Jon Snow standing before a weirwood tree. This time, though, the shot continues and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) comes into focus behind him.

There’s also a new look at Tyrion, Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Varys (Conleth Hill) at Winterfell.

The final season of Game of Thrones reaches TV screens 14 April. The show will be available on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK. Read everything you need to know about the forthcoming season here.