Game of Thrones season 8 will feature the show's 'funniest sequence' yet

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will boast the fantasy drama’s ‘funniest sequence’ yet, according to director David Nutter

Game of Thrones addicts are all too aware that the show’s upcoming eighth season will be its last. But they might be surprised to learn that the outing will be jam-packed with a lot of firsts too, including it’s “funniest sequence” yet.

As part of Entertainment Weekly‘s epic cover issue, which is dedicated to the hugely popular series’ return, director David Nutter urged that “the fans will not be let down.”

“There’s the funniest sequence I’ve ever shot on this show,” he told the publication. “The most emotional and compelling scene I’ve ever shot, and there’s one scene where there’s so many [major characters] together it feels like you’re watching a superhero movie.”

As well as promising all that, the eagerly-anticipated season also hopes to wow audiences with an ambitious battle sequence.





Directed by Battle of the Bastards helmer Miguel Sapochnik, the episode is set to see the Night King and his army go up against several beloved characters including Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), who align themselves with one another to take down the the frosty villain.

“What we have asked the production team and crew to do this year truly has never been done in television or in a movie,” co-executive producer Bryan Cogman assures.

“This final face-off between the Army of the Dead and the army of the living is completely unprecedented and relentless and a mixture of genres even within the battle. There are sequences built within sequences built within sequences.

“[Showrunners] David {Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] wrote an amazing puzzle and Miguel came in and took it apart and put it together again. It’s been exhausting but I think it will blow everybody away.”

According to EW‘s report, there were around 750 people on set during the 11 weeks of nightshoots that it took to capture the episode. Not that that put Williams off though, she was just as hungry to get involved in the action sequences as fans are presumably about finally watching it.

“I skip the battle every year, which is bizarre since Arya’s the one who’s been training the most,” she laughs. “This is my first taste of it. And I’ve been thrown in at the deep end.”

Game of Thrones will return on Sky Atlantic on Monday 15 April.