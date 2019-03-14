Game of Thrones season eight: 10 big questions the final series must answer

Warning: contains spoilers

What a steamy, throat-slashing, buttock-baring romp the final episode of Game of Thrones season seven proved to be. Jon Snow and Daenerys cemented their political alliance in traditional Targaryen fashion – "boatcest" is now trending on Twitter – while Lord Baelish was outfoxed by the tag-team of Sansa and Arya (who actually don’t hate one another after all).

Oh, and did we mention the Wall has been bludgeoned to smithereens by the Night King and his new favourite toy Viserion? Well, that happened too.

Now that the eighth and final season is in sight (on April 14), we have many more icky love scenes and character deaths to look forward to. We can also expect answers to the many questions the finale left dangling - a bit like Tormund up on the Wall.

Here are the the 10 teasers we hope to (eventually) have answered.

1. Are Jon and Daenerys allies or potential enemies?

Kissing cousins – OK, aunt and nephew – Jon and Daenerys are in the honeymoon period of their alliance. But nothing kills young love faster than the revelation that one of the couple is a secret royal heir whose claim to the throne outranks that of their significant other. Sulky silences will be the least of it, you suspect, when it emerges that, far from natural bedfellows, Jon and Daenerys are vying to be the ultimate power in Westeros. Even if they wed, there’s only room for one pert behind on the Iron Throne.

jon and dany More

2. Did Tormund and Beric die when the Wall came down?

Tormund devotees are already flooding the internet with freeze-frames of the chaotic scene in which he and Lord of Light chosen one Beric Dondarrion appear to plunge to their death. They are seen running along the Wall and then, crash, bang, wallop, the action cuts to the structure exploding Roland Emmerich blockbuster style. Nobody could survive such a calamity surely?

Kiristofer Hivju as Tormund More

Story continues