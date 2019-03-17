Game of Thrones star has no regrets over nude scenes

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 24: Emilia Clarke attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

Emilia Clarke, who stars as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s hugely popular Game of Thrones, has revealed she has absolutely no regrets about performing nude scenes for the show.

In an interview published in The Sun On Sunday (17 March), the 32-year-old said: “There’s not one part of the show that I would go back and redo.

“People ask me the nudity question all the time. But the short answer is no, I would never change anything.

“You had to see those sex scenes, as they couldn’t just be explained.”

Clarke did receive something of a backlash for agreeing to take part in so many nude scenes, with some declaring the decision anti-feminist. But, the feisty star does not take kindly to this line of thinking: “I get a lot of c**p for having done nude scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so anti-feminist.

“Women hating on other women is just the problem. That’s upsetting.”

But despite this, the actress, who has also secured huge roles in the Star Wars franchise, has revealed she did turn down one infamous role which would have included more nudity than even Game of Thrones. The star was offered the role of Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades of Grey, but turned it down for fear of being typecast. She said: “There is a huge amount of nudity in the film.

“I thought I might get stuck in a pigeonhole that I would have struggled to get out of.”

Game of Thrones burst onto our screens in 2011. It quickly garnered a reputation for it’s bloody fight scenes and regular nudity. The first season alone had 29 nude scenes which works out at just under three per episode.

The final season is due to be screened next month.



