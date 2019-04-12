'Game of Thrones' star's next project is 'Four Weddings & a Funeral' spin-off

Nathalie Emmanuel attends HBO’s “Game of Thrones” eight and final season premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY, April 3, 2019. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

As Game of Thrones returns for its final series next week, the stars have been talking about how sad the final days were on set. But Nathalie Emmanuel, GoT’s Missandei, will have something else to distract her today, with the announcement that her new show – Mindy Kaling’s new Four Weddings & a Funeral TV spin-off – has been given a July tx date.

The new drama inspired by Hugh Grant’s hit comedy, will see a group of American friends arrive in London for a wedding. Emmanuel, who replaced the originally cast Jessica Williams (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), will play Maya. She is joined by Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project), who will play the bride they come to support. Rittenhouse’s character, Ainsley, is also the daughter of returning original star Andie MacDowell (who will make an appearance too). The stars obviously bonded while on set, as they have featured in a number of Instagram posts together.





Just last month Emmanuel posted a video of herself and Rittenhouse dancing after being challenged by Kaling, as part of Women’s History Month. The Fast & Furious actress then extended the challenge to her GoT co-star Emilia Clarke (among others).





British actress Zoe Boyle, known to many as Lavinia Swire in Downton Abbey, also got involved with the Four Weddings friendsfest, calling Rittenhouse her “bae” in one post.





Four Weddings & A Funeral got the Comic Relief treatment back in March, when many of the original cast reunited for a special one-off sequel. They were joined by Lily James and Alicia Vikander, who were married by the still bumbling Father Gerald played by Rowan Atkinson, in the BBC One special.

Read more: ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’ reunion hit with Comic Relief viewers

Spin-off creator, Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the show on US streaming service Hulu. No UK date has been set as yet.





The Ocean’s 8 star also got the green light from Netflix recently to create an autobiographic series about her life growing up in the US.

Watch the Nathalie Emmanuel in the final series of Game of Thrones, which starts this Monday on Sky Atlantic.